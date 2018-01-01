 FIRST LOOK OUT : Shah Rukh Khan's look in ZERO will SURPRISE you
The title of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif 's upcoming film is revealed and Shah Rukh's first look in it is also out.

By: || Updated: 01 Jan 2018 07:23 PM
Shah Rukh in the first teaser of Zero /Image: Youtube

New Delhi: It's the first day of the year and keeping his promise the King Khan of Bollywood has shared the first look of his upcoming film in 2018.

The movie is titled Zero and the teaser tells us that the movie is really unconventional.

Shah Rukh Khan is seen portraying a dwarf and this may be the first movie to have a dwarf as its protagonist.

The title of this film by Aanand L Rai was under speculation for long. Finally Zero has been chosen as the suitable title for the film. Apart from Shah Rukh , this film has Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

In the trailer Shah Rukh is seen as a dwarf dancing to Mohammad Rafi's song :" Iss diwane dil ne kya jaadu chalaya". The trailer closes with a line from Shah Rukh , "hum jiske peechhe lag jaate hain , life bana dete hain."

Shah Rukh had promised fans on his birthday that he will reveal about his upcoming movie in the new year  and here he is delivering his promise on the very first day of the year itself.



The teaser manifests that Shah Rukh can pull off any role with full ease and sheer perfection. It however has left us with many unanswered questions. While the genre of the film is still unknown , we cannot stop smiling on seeing little Shah Rukh dancing with full swag. 

The movie will release on December 21. 



