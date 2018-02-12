Shah Rukh Khan thanks his fans in the most unique way !



This didn’t go as planned...but on a lazy Sunday afternoon, with my limited floatation expertise..this is the best I could do! Judge nahi karna, feel karna...Thx. pic.twitter.com/50miTK7QKK

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 11, 2018

Right from the day the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan surpassed megastar Amitabh Bachchan in terms of followers, Twitter has been at unrest.It is Amitabh Bachchan who has been responding to the news with his cryptic yet hilarious tweets, while Shah Rukh chooses to maintain silence.However now putting an end to the restlessness of his fans, Shah Rukh has given out the sweetest ever message for his followers.On Sunday, in a short video that he exclusively made for his fans he can be seen wearing fine sunglasses, gelled hair, a bow, and a dapper tuxedo. Choosing to look his best before he gives out the heartfelt message, Shah Rukh had already won our hearts and fans were already drooling, but he had something special in his mind. He took us all with a total surprise with what he did next.He dived into a pool with the dialogues of his movies echoing in the background. That he said, was his 'heartfelt' message for his fans. The video ends with the text: "Thanbk You 33 million".Check out the uber cool video.Jumping into a pool wearing a tux ! Now that's what only King Khan can do.Watch this space for more interesting updates of your favourite stars.