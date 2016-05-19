Shah Rukh Khan calls Tim Cook 'rockstar'

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan says Apple CEO Tim Cook, whom he hosted to a dinner at his residnece here on Wednesday, is a "rockstar".

Shah Rukh, one of Hindi cinema's top-rated and globally most popular actors, welcomed Cook and his team for dinner on Wednesday night. Bollywood's famed Bachchan family, apart from stars like Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene were in attendance too.Expressing gratitude to them all, the tech-savvy actor tweeted: "Thank you all for coming and making Tim Cook and his wonderful team feel the warmth and love of India. Mr. Cook you are a rockstar!"He especially thanked the Bachchans."Thank you Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Jaya aunty for taking time out. 'Sarbjit' will be awesome I am sure," he added, making a reference to Aishwarya's forthcoming film.Aamir, who attended the dinner party without his wife Kiran Rao, brought in some toys for Shah Rukh's two-year-old son AbRam.Thanking him, SRK tweeted: "Aamir Khan, thank you for the toys. AbRam is still awake and playing with them."Cook is in India on his first official visit to the country.He first went to Bengaluru, the home of India's startup scene, and then in Mumbai, he visited the famed Shree Siddhivinayak temple.During his Delhi visit, Cook has plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Shah Rukh took to Twitter to thank all his guests for making Cook and his team feel the love and warmth of the country.