Shah Rukh, Gauri look ADORABLE in this throwback photo

Gauri, at times, shares vintage pictures with the actor on her social media and sends fans into frenzy.
Today, Mrs. Khan posted a throwback picture posing with SRK and a cute canine straight from the 90s.
She captioned the snap, "Struggling to Refresh this ancient photo ...Cropped #beauty plus #filters #retouch."
In the picture, King Khan is suited up and has kept the dog on his shoulder, while Gauri is flaunting her broad beautiful smile.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh will reportedly be seen in Aanand L. Rai's next movie releasing in 2018
First Published: 12 Sep 2017 05:05 PM