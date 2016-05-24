Shabana Azmi shoots in Kashmir after 32 years

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is shooting in Kashmir after 32 years and is excited about her visit to the valley.Azmi, 65, is working on a project based on legendary Hindi writer Premchand's short story "Idgah".The "Neerja" actress took to Twitter to share the experience of coming back to Kashmir."Time was when we shot in Kashmir every year. Now going to be shooting there for the first time after 1984. Happy times place teeming with tourists," Azmi wrote.The cast and crew are filming in a village near Gulmarg and the actress also shared a breathtaking picture of the location.The movie is directed by Piyush Panjuani."Idgah" is one of the most popular stories of Premchand. It revolves around little boy Hamid, who lives with his grandmother Amina.