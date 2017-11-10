 Shaadi mein Zaroor Aana Movie Review: 5 Things You Can't Miss In This Shaadi Saga
Shaadi mein Zaroor Aana Movie Review: 5 Things You Can't Miss In This Shaadi Saga

Shaadi mein Zaroor Aana Movie Review: This Friday Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda are inviting you to the theatres saying 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana'

By: || Updated: 10 Nov 2017 12:52 PM
Shaadi Me Zaroor Aana Movie Review: After performing a serious role in Newton, Rajkuamar shows his versatility as an actor with this new age romance.

The romantic drama has every aspect that makes it a Bollywood entertainer and in case you are confused whether to watch the movie, here are five reasons why you just can't miss this shaadi saga:

1.) Rajkumar Rao: The talented actor is the biggest reason why you should go and watch the movie at a theatre near you. After 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and ' Newton' the talented actor once again prove that he is the real star of every content driven movie. The actor plays the boy-next-door in 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' and beautifully carries the movie on his shoulders.

2.) Simplicity/Small town charm: The movie deals with a cute love-story between the lead pair. You will totally love the lovey-dovey exchange between Sattu(Rajkumar Rao) & Aarti(Kriti Kharbanda)

3.) Bollywood entertainer: From love, romance and a shaadi to heartbreak, drama, societal rejection and a revenge plan, the movie has every element that makes it a complete entertainer

Movie Review: Shaadi Mein Zarur Aana

4.) Lead-pair: Rajkumar Rao & Kriti Kharbanda's chemistry in this romantic drama is just unmissable and will keep you engaged!

5.) Supporting cast: The movie features an ensemble cast that is led by the lead actor Rajkumar Rao however, every supporting cast leaves his/her mark in the film and once again proves that the good film requires a great team work.

Shaadi mein Zaroor Aana: Movie Trailer

