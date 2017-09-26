See Pics: Alia Bhatt wraps Kashmir schedule of 'Raazi'

She tweeted, "Team AWESOME is all smiles! #Raazi outdoor schedule wrapped! @karanjohar @JungleePictures @DharmaMovies @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09."Whereas film's lead actress Alia shared a picture posing with the cast and crew of 'Raazi'.She tweeted the picture saying, ""Schedule WRAP! Happy happy faces at the end of a 40 day outdoor! Team RAAZI @meghnagulzar @vickykaushal09 @karanjohar @JungleePicture."Whereas her co-star Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Its a picture wrap for me.TY team #Raazi for dis lovely journey @meghnagulzar @aliaa08 @karanjohar @JungleePictures."The producer of the movie, Karan Johar could not contain his excitement and quoted Alia's tweet and wrote, "Congratulations to team #Raazi on finishing this mammoth and hugely productive shoot! @meghnagulzar @vickykaushal09 @aliaa08."The storyline of the movie is based on the best-selling book by Harinder Sikka titled 'Calling Sehmat'. Alia's character who is Kashmiri is an Indian spy while being married to a Pakistani Army official, which is played by Vicky Kaushal.The movie is slated to release on May 11, 2018.