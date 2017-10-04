 SEE PIC: Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Looks Stunning In Her Recent Pool Picture
Suhana's latest pool picture is going viral. Suhana looks beautiful in a blue swimsuit while gazing into the camera

(Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan/Image- Instagram @suhanakha2)

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana's latest pool picture is going viral. The photo has been shared by a fan club with caption, "You are my sunshine, my only sunshine’’.

17-year-old Suhana’s fan page has been active on Internet and keeps on updating fans with her latest photos on social media.

In a recent post, Suhana is seen wearing purple/blue swimsuit while gazing into the camera.  She is looking pretty in the picture and resembles Shah Rukh indeed.

The only daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, Suhana has elder and younger brother; Aryan, 19 and AbRam, 4.

Suhana studies in Dhirubhai Ambani International School and Aryan is currently studying film at the University of Southern California.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming Aanand L Rai's film with Katrina Kaif and he was last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal.

