Secret Superstar's upcoming song set to release in Baroda tomorrow!

The makers will be releasing the fourth song from 'Secret Superstar' titled 'I Miss You' on Monday in Baroda.Aamir, who is on a break from the shoots of 'Thugs of Hindostan' and is now all geared up to promote the film in Baroda.'I Miss You' song is sung by Khushal chokshi, composed by Amit Trivedi and is written Kausar Munir.The song will be launched amidst the audience in Baroda along with the third hidden talent from 'Secret Superstar' titled named 'Tirth Sharma'.Aamir will also be accompanied by the director Advait Chandan.'Secret Superstar' is based on a teenage girl named Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.The film's trailer and the songs have been receiving much love and appreciation from all quarters.Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan.The film is slated to release on October 19.Check out the trailer: