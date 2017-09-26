 'Secret Superstar' new track takes Aamir back to his 1st love
By: || Updated: 26 Sep 2017 05:15 PM
'Secret Superstar' new track takes Aamir back to his 1st love

(Aamir Khan's upcoming movie 'Secret Superstar'/Image- ANI)

New Delhi: Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist has revealed a fresh track from his upcoming production venture, 'Secret Superstar'.

Titled 'I'll Miss You,' the song portrays a school time love story featuring Zaira Wasim and young actor Tirth Sharma.

Aamir Khan shared the track on Twitter and wrote alongside, "Introducing Tirth from Baroda in I'll Miss You. This song takes me back to my 1st love. Happy Navratri. Love.a"



Sung by Kushal Chokshi, 'I'll Miss You' has lyrics by Kausar Munir with composing credits to Amit Trivedi.

Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Secret Superstar' also stars Aamir as a music producer. The flick releases on October 19.

