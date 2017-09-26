'Secret Superstar' new track takes Aamir back to his 1st love



Introducing Tirth from Baroda in I'll Miss You. This song takes me back to my 1st love. Happy Navratri. Love.ahttps://t.co/srCono9xRN

— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 25, 2017

Titled 'I'll Miss You,' the song portrays a school time love story featuring Zaira Wasim and young actor Tirth Sharma.Aamir Khan shared the track on Twitter and wrote alongside, "Introducing Tirth from Baroda in I'll Miss You. This song takes me back to my 1st love. Happy Navratri. Love.a"Sung by Kushal Chokshi, 'I'll Miss You' has lyrics by Kausar Munir with composing credits to Amit Trivedi.Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Secret Superstar' also stars Aamir as a music producer. The flick releases on October 19.