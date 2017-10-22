 'Secret Superstar' Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's Movie Earns Rs 22 crores In Three Days
'Secret Superstar' Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's Movie Earns Rs 22 crores In Three Days

New Delhi: Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan has come up with another number 'Secret Superstar'. Starring Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan, the movie is performing excellent at the box office.

Secret Superstar was released on Diwali and it seems promising like another movies of Aamir Khan.
Movie opened with Rs 4.8 crore on the first day and it earned total of Rs 22.75 crore in just three days.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted:
‘EXCELLENT at major metros/multiplexes... Thu 4.80 cr, Fri 9.30 cr, Sat 8.65 cr. Total: ₹ 22.75 cr. India biz.’


