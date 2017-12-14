 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018: List of Film and TV nominations
Los Angeles: The nominations for the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday, for this year's best performances in film and television.

In the film categories, 'Three Billboards', 'Outside Ebbing', 'Missouri' led with a total of four nominations. Award season favourites like 'Lady Bird', 'Get Out', and 'The Shape of Water' also picked up multiple nominations, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In television, 'Big Little Lies', the series about the secrets of a group of wives and mothers, led the pack with four nominations, along with the period series 'Stranger Things' and 'GLOW', each of which picked up four nominations, including stunt ensemble's.

The SAG Awards will honour Morgan Freeman with a lifetime achievement award this year.

The following are the nominees:

-- Motion Picture Awards --

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture-

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role-

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role-

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role-

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role-

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture-

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Logan

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman

-- Television --

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series-

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series-

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Orange Is the New Black

Veep

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series-

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series-

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series-

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

William H. Macy, Shameless

Marc Maron, GLOW

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series-

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie-

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie-

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series-

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Homeland

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

The 24th Annual SAG Awards will be hosted by The Good Place star Kristen Bell, a first for the ceremony, which usually does not have a designated host.

The show will air Sunday, January 21.

