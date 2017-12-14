Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018: List of Film and TV nominations

The nominations for the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday, for this year's best performances in film and television.In the film categories, 'Three Billboards', 'Outside Ebbing', 'Missouri' led with a total of four nominations. Award season favourites like 'Lady Bird', 'Get Out', and 'The Shape of Water' also picked up multiple nominations, according to the Hollywood Reporter.In television, 'Big Little Lies', the series about the secrets of a group of wives and mothers, led the pack with four nominations, along with the period series 'Stranger Things' and 'GLOW', each of which picked up four nominations, including stunt ensemble's.The SAG Awards will honour Morgan Freeman with a lifetime achievement award this year.The following are the nominees:Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture-The Big SickGet OutLady BirdMudboundThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriOutstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role-Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your NameJames Franco, The Disaster ArtistDaniel Kaluuya, Get OutGary Oldman, Darkest HourDenzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role-Judi Dench, Victoria & AbdulSally Hawkins, The Shape of WaterFrances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriMargot Robbie, I, TonyaSaoirse Ronan, Lady BirdOutstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role-Steve Carell, Battle of the SexesWillem Dafoe, The Florida ProjectWoody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriRichard Jenkins, The Shape of WaterSam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriOutstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role-Mary J. Blige, MudboundHong Chau, DownsizingHolly Hunter, The Big SickAllison Janney, I, TonyaLaurie Metcalf, Lady BirdOutstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture-Baby DriverDunkirkLoganWar for the Planet of the ApesWonder WomanOutstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series-The CrownGame of ThronesThe Handmaid's TaleStranger ThingsThis Is UsOutstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series-Black-ishCurb Your EnthusiasmGLOWOrange Is the New BlackVeepOutstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series-Jason Bateman, OzarkSterling K. Brown, This Is UsPeter Dinklage, Game of ThronesDavid Harbour, Stranger ThingsBob Odenkirk, Better Call SaulOutstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series-Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger ThingsClaire Foy, The CrownLaura Linney, OzarkElisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's TaleRobin Wright, House of CardsOutstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series-Anthony Anderson, Black-ishAziz Ansari, Master of NoneLarry David, Curb Your EnthusiasmSean Hayes, Will & GraceWilliam H. Macy, ShamelessMarc Maron, GLOWOutstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series-Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New BlackAlison Brie, GLOWJane Fonda, Grace and FrankieJulia Louis-Dreyfus, VeepLily Tomlin, Grace and FrankieOutstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie-Benedict Cumberbatch, SherlockJeff Daniels, GodlessRobert De Niro, The Wizard of LiesGeoffrey Rush, GeniusAlexander Skarsgard, Big Little LiesOutstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie-Laura Dern, Big Little LiesNicole Kidman, Big Little LiesJessica Lange, Feud: Bette and JoanSusan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and JoanReese Witherspoon, Big Little LiesOutstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series-Game of ThronesGLOWHomelandStranger ThingsThe Walking DeadThe 24th Annual SAG Awards will be hosted by The Good Place star Kristen Bell, a first for the ceremony, which usually does not have a designated host.The show will air Sunday, January 21.