Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018: List of Film and TV nominations

In the film categories, 'Three Billboards', 'Outside Ebbing', 'Missouri' led with a total of four nominations. Award season favourites like 'Lady Bird', 'Get Out', and 'The Shape of Water' also picked up multiple nominations, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
In television, 'Big Little Lies', the series about the secrets of a group of wives and mothers, led the pack with four nominations, along with the period series 'Stranger Things' and 'GLOW', each of which picked up four nominations, including stunt ensemble's.
The SAG Awards will honour Morgan Freeman with a lifetime achievement award this year.
The following are the nominees:
-- Motion Picture Awards --
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture-
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role-
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role-
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role-
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role-
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture-
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Logan
War for the Planet of the Apes
Wonder Woman
-- Television --
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series-
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series-
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Orange Is the New Black
Veep
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series-
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series-
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series-
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
William H. Macy, Shameless
Marc Maron, GLOW
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series-
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie-
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie-
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series-
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Homeland
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
The 24th Annual SAG Awards will be hosted by The Good Place star Kristen Bell, a first for the ceremony, which usually does not have a designated host.
The show will air Sunday, January 21.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 14 Dec 2017 11:15 AM