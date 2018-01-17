SAVE THE DATE! Kareena’s ‘Veere Di Wedding’ to happen on June 1

New Delhi: Seems like the ‘shaadi’ season isn’t over yet for B-town? After lots of marriages that made the audience awestruck, Bollywood has another one lined up in its kitty.Well, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ will definitely give you some real ‘shaadi’ vibes. So doll up, select your darn pretty outfits, match your dazzling jewelry and get ready to attend this big fat wedding of Bollywood.‘Veere Di Wedding’ will be Kareena’s first movie after Taimur Ali Khan, who has already stolen billions of hearts by his damn cute and chubby looks! So the ‘Geet’ of ‘Jab We Met’ is back in town and is all set for the release of her upcoming venture.The leading light of the movie is grasped by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Tansalia. Both the ‘kapoors’ will be seen together on the big screen for the first time. The duo was last seen together gossiping and having truckloads fun in the fifth season of talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’. Both the divas share immense love and a good bond of friendship with each other.When it’s Kareena and Sonam, don’t forget it’s going to be hell lot of fun! And the poster of the motion leaves no stone unturned in bringing us the most entertaining wedding of 2018. The motion also stars ‘Permanent Roommates’ fame Summet Vyas.‘Veere Di Wedding’ is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Slated under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, the movie will hit the theatres on June 1.Are you all excited to attend this grand ‘Shaadi’?Stay tuned for more updates!(Ria Chawla is a freelance writer)