 Saumya Tandon at Cannes!
By: || Updated: 18 May 2016 04:17 AM
Mumbai: Actress Saumya Tandon has taken a break from the shooting of the popular TV show "Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!", to attend the ongoing 69th Cannes Film Festival.
"Saumya had applied for this leave from the show well in advance to plan her trip. She has shot for all her scenes and packed off last night to travel to Cannes," said a source from the production house.

"Apart from acting, she is also an entrepreneur with a venture titled 108mb. She considers herself as a fan of all kinds of cinema, hence feels Cannes is an apt festival to connect with film fraternity across the world," the source added.
Saumya will, however, not be seen on the red carpet of the movie gala.
Popular Bollywood celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap have already made India proud at Cannes.

"Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!", which is aired on &TV, also stars Aashif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud and Shubhangi Atre.

First Published:
