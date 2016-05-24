'Sarbjit' mints Rs. 13.96cr. on opening weekend

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the statistics, saying that the business needs to "hold strongly on weekdays for a good total."
"#Sarbjit Fri 3.69 cr, Sat 4.56 cr, Sun 5.71 cr. Total: 13.96 cr. India biz... Biz needs to hold strongly on weekdays for a good total," he tweeted.
The movie, which stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Randeep Hooda and Richa Chadha in the lead roles, struck an emotional chord with audiences.
First Published: 24 May 2016 04:14 AM