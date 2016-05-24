'Sarbjit' mints Rs. 13.96cr. on opening weekend

Director Omung Kumar's recent biopic 'Sarbjit' scored lower than what was expected as it minted only Rs. 13.96 crores on the first weekend of its release at the box office.Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the statistics, saying that the business needs to "hold strongly on weekdays for a good total.""#Sarbjit Fri 3.69 cr, Sat 4.56 cr, Sun 5.71 cr. Total: 13.96 cr. India biz... Biz needs to hold strongly on weekdays for a good total," he tweeted.The movie, which stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Randeep Hooda and Richa Chadha in the lead roles, struck an emotional chord with audiences.