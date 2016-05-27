'Sarbjit'-like stories need ears: Aishwarya

: Though Omung Kumar-directed 'Sarbjit' made an average business in the Box-Office, it has been highly appreciated by the critics for its content and performance.Speaking on this note, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who portrayed Dalbir Kaur, said that if these films get an audience and business, then more and more filmmakers will get encouraged to do intense, off-beat movies."If films like this, finds an audience, then it will give the people in the industry the confidence to continue telling stories like this. Otherwise it will dilute the attitude all together. People will lose faith in investing. It is an industry end of the day; it is investment versus returns," she told ANI here.Further, speaking on the choices of the films the 42-year-old actress is making now-a-days, that included her intense role in Sanjay Gupta-directed 'Jazbaa,' she said that the audience's acceptance for the intense movies is also a huge factor for actors to take up "outside norm" movies."If we are looking outside norm to essay such characters like these or tell stories like these, it is only with the support of the audience, such cinemas can be continued to be made," she said.According to critic Taran Adarsh, 'Sarbjit,' which also star Randeep Hooda, Richa Chadda and Darshan Kumar, has made a business of Rs. 20.06 crores in India till Wednesday.