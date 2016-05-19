 'Sarbjit' declared 'tax-free' in UP
By: || Updated: 19 May 2016 06:40 AM
 New Delhi: The Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer 'Sarbjit' has been declared "tax-free" in Uttar Pradesh.

Actor Jackky Bhagnani, who is producing the movie, took to his Twitter handle to express his gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and tweeted, "Thank you @YadavAkhilesh for making our film #Sarbjit tax free in UP! The team and I are grateful and humbled by your kind gesture."

Directed by Omung Kumar, the forthcoming biographical drama film will see the 42-year-old actress essaying the role of Sarabjit's sister, Dalbir Kaur while Randeep Hooda will be seen in the role of Indian prisoner Sarbjit Singh.
The film will hit the theatres on May 20.

