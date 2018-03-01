 Sanjay kapoor gets EMOTIONAL ; shares this HAPPY PICTURE of him with SRIDEVI !
This picture reveals the goofy side of the actress and strongly reminds us of her funny expressions in Chaalbaaz.

Image Courtesy: Instagram (@karfashionista)

New Delhi: Gradually people are coming to terms with the fact that legendary actress Sridevi is no more.

The Kapoor Marwah and Ayyappan family members have all shared an emotional note describing the tough time they are undergoing and acknowledging the immense love that fans had for Sridevi.

We saw that along with the elders like Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, the Kapoor cousins including Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harshavardhan Kapoor and Mohit Marwah shared the same note on their walls.

Now brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor shared a throwback picture with Sridevi with the caption, "memories".

The picture is apparently of a birthday party and Sridevi can be seen feeding cake to Sanjay Kapoor with a funny expression.

The picture answers why the actress was called expression queen.



We came across this rare family picture of the Kapoor family . Almost everyone from the family is present in the picture.




