 Sanjay Dutt shares adorable pic with parents
Sanjay Dutt shares adorable pic with parents

The 'Bhoomi' star took to Instagram to post a black and white photo of the three of them together.

By: || Updated: 01 Dec 2017 08:26 AM
Sanjay Dutt/Image- ANI

New Delhi: Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who was extremely close to his parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis, took a trip down memory lane and shared a lovable picture with them.

The 'Bhoomi' star took to Instagram to post a black and white photo of the three of them together.

Along with the picture, he wrote a heartfelt caption that read: "They made me what I am today!! Miss you Mom and Dad #throwbackthursday''

On the work front, the 58-year-old will next be seen in 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3'.

Apart from this, a biopic on Sanjay is being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and has Ranbir Kapoor playing the titular role of Bollywood actor.

