Sanjay Dutt shares adorable pic with parents

: Bollywood star, who was extremely close to his parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis, took a trip down memory lane and shared a lovable picture with them.The 'Bhoomi' star took to Instagram to post a black and white photo of the three of them together.Along with the picture, he wrote a heartfelt caption that read: "They made me what I am today!! Miss you Mom and Dad #throwbackthursday''On the work front, the 58-year-old will next be seen in 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3'.Apart from this, a biopic on Sanjay is being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and has Ranbir Kapoor playing the titular role of Bollywood actor.