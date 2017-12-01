Sanjay Dutt shares adorable pic with parents

The 'Bhoomi' star took to Instagram to post a black and white photo of the three of them together.
Along with the picture, he wrote a heartfelt caption that read: "They made me what I am today!! Miss you Mom and Dad #throwbackthursday''
On the work front, the 58-year-old will next be seen in 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3'.
Apart from this, a biopic on Sanjay is being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and has Ranbir Kapoor playing the titular role of Bollywood actor.
First Published: 01 Dec 2017 08:17 AM