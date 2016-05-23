 Salman'sis Arpita meets Dwayne Johnson, courtesy PC
Salman'sis Arpita meets Dwayne Johnson, courtesy PC

By: || Updated: 23 May 2016 02:41 AM
Salman'sis Arpita meets Dwayne Johnson, courtesy PC
New Delhi: Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan recently got her dream of meeting Dwayne Johnson fulfilled, thanks to Priyanka Chopra.

 

The 26-year-old Arpita recently tweeted a picture on her Twitter handle with a caption, "Thank you @TheRock for being so sweet , thank you @priyankachopra for making this possible."

 


In the snap, Arpita is seen posing with Dwayne alongside her husband Aayush Sharma.

 

Going by the tweet, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actress has fixed a meeting between Arpita and the 'Furious 7' actor.

 

Arpita and Aayush, who wed in November 18, 2014, have recently welcomed a baby boy Ahil.

 

