Salman'sis Arpita meets Dwayne Johnson, courtesy PC



Thank you @TheRock for being so sweet , thank you @priyankachopra for making this possible ???? pic.twitter.com/fgYorQ5Yac

— Arpita Khan Sharma (@khanarpita) May 21, 2016

: Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan recently got her dream of meeting Dwayne Johnson fulfilled, thanks to Priyanka Chopra.The 26-year-old Arpita recently tweeted a picture on her Twitter handle with a caption, "Thank you @TheRock for being so sweet , thank you @priyankachopra for making this possible."In the snap, Arpita is seen posing with Dwayne alongside her husband Aayush Sharma.Going by the tweet, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actress has fixed a meeting between Arpita and the 'Furious 7' actor.Arpita and Aayush, who wed in November 18, 2014, have recently welcomed a baby boy Ahil.