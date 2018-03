Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated flick 'Sultan,' has recently shared an adorable picture of his dog on the social media.Taking to his Twitter handle, the 50-year-old actor posted a cute snap, showing him kissing his dog and captioned it as, "Unconditional." And it is needless to say that the actor is very fond of dogs.On the professional front, the ' Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor will be seen portraying that role of a wrestler, opposite Anushka Sharma in ' Sultan'.