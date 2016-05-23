Salman to do human drama with Kabir Khan

Superstar Salman Khan and director Kabir Khan will come together for a human drama and the project is currently in scripting stage.Kabir and Salman have earlier delivered blockbusters like "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan". It is the third time that the two are teaming up for a film."The film of Salman and Kabir is a human drama... it's an entertaining story. It's a journey. It's an original story. The work on the script is on," sources said.Names of several actresses like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and others were doing the rounds for playing the leading lady, but the makers are yet to finalise it."The names that have come out in the media are not right. We will decide on the heroine soon," the sources said.Presently, Salman is busy with "Sultan". After Kabir's film, he will start work on Rajkumar Santoshi's movie. He will also do a project with Sooraj Barjatya.