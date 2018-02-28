Salman Khan visits Sridevi's house at midnight after her remains were brought back

After getting clearance from Dubai authorities, Sridevi's mortal remains were brought back to her Mumbai house on Tuesday night.Almost everybody from B-Town was spotted yesterday at Anil Kapoor's house.However , after her remains were brought back to her house, Salman Khan who was Sridevi's co-star in Chand Ka Tukda immediately visited her house.Salman was spotted arriving at her residence at late night along with father Salim Khan.Image: Manav ManglaniSonam Kapoor was seen arriving with Arjun Kapoor's sister.Image: Manav ManglaniArjun Kapoor who flew back to Dubai on Tuesday to accompany father Boney Kapoor in bringing the remains of Sridevi was also spotted at her residence.Image: Manav ManglaniSridevi's body was brought back in Anil Ambani's chartered plane which had 11 people out which six were family members.The last rites will be performed today. The condoelnce meeting is slated to be held at The Celebrations Club, Andheri West from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.The last journey will begin from 2 pm and the cremation ceremony will be held at 3:30 pm.