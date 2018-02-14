 FIRST LOOK OUT ! Salman Khan REVEALS the first look of LOVE RATRI !
Salman is launching his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newcomer Warina Hussain with it.

By: || Updated: 14 Feb 2018 09:14 AM
Image: Instagram (@aaysharma)

New Delhi: Salman Khan is all set to launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma with his home production 'Love Ratri'.

Made under the banner of SKF (Salman Khan Films) , directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Salma Khan, this romantic flick will be hitting the scereens on September 21, 2018.



Salman is also launching newcomer Warina Hussain opposite Aayush. Remember how he teased his fans a few days ago to introduce Warina?

Salman had tweeted 'Mujhe Ladki Mil Gayi' and the internet went bonkers about it. Only a few hours later he revealed that he got a girl for Aayush Sharma's debut film Love Ratri.







The buzz is that Salman will perform a a special dance number in the film.







