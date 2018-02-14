FIRST LOOK OUT ! Salman Khan REVEALS the first look of LOVE RATRI !

Made under the banner of SKF (Salman Khan Films) , directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Salma Khan, this romantic flick will be hitting the scereens on September 21, 2018.
Yeh Valentines Day par wishing everyone #Loveratri . @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain @SKFilmsOfficial pic.twitter.com/mGiv2rCCZg
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 14, 2018
Salman is also launching newcomer Warina Hussain opposite Aayush. Remember how he teased his fans a few days ago to introduce Warina?
Salman had tweeted 'Mujhe Ladki Mil Gayi' and the internet went bonkers about it. Only a few hours later he revealed that he got a girl for Aayush Sharma's debut film Love Ratri.
Mujhe ladki mil gayi
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018
Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na pic.twitter.com/uetTpUKRdi
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018
The buzz is that Salman will perform a a special dance number in the film.
#Repost @avigowariker with @get_repost ・・・ A very warm welcome to @warinahussain who joins @aaysharma for #Loveratri! And fresh talent keeps rolling into #TinselTown.. All the best guys!! @skfilmsofficial @arpitakhansharma @beingsalmankhan #Newbie #Welcome #Loveratri
A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) on
First Published: 14 Feb 2018 09:14 AM