Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra make it to Variety's list of most influential people in entertainment

Updated annually, the Variety500 reflects the accomplishments of its members over the previous 12 months. They were selected by the Variety editorial board, which conducted extensive research for its selections.



New Delhi: The global entertainment industry is massive; to be precise it is 2 trillion dollars strong. This is possible by adding up the many small-large entertainment industries of different countries, that club together to make the global giant. India's Bollywood too has its role to play in it.The American entertainment trade magazine 'Variety' has come up with a compilation of 500 most influential business leaders shaping the global $2 trillion entertainment industry and guess what? 12 Indians have been included in this index.Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood director Karan Johar are among the others who have secured their places in the list. The likes of Bradley Cooper, JK Rowlings , Mark Zuckerberg and Emma Stone have been included in the list .A brief profiling of all has been done. In Salman Khan's profile it is written, " unlike his contemporary Khans whose fan bases are staid by comparison, every Salman release generates mass hysteria across India, a frenzy surpassed only by the fans of South Indian superstar Rajinikanth...... Via his Salman Khan Films production outfit Salman has joined hands with fellow Indian powerhouse Karan Johar to produce a period war epic starring Akshay Kumar that went into production in 2017 and will release in 2018. Since 2010, Salman has been the popular host of “Bigg Boss,” the Indian version of Endemol’s “Big Brother” format."Priyanka Chopra's consecutive achievements ever since she became Miss World has been talked about in her profile.It reads: "Chopra moved to U.S. television. She stars in ABC’s “Quantico,” which will return for a third season. The network is also developing a comedy with her to executive produce about a former Bollywood star. Chopra voiced Kaa in 2016’s live-action “Jungle Book” and starred in the “Baywatch” film. She still acts in Indian films including “Bajirao Mastani,” which came out in 2015." It further reads: "Chopra is also active philanthropically and is a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights. She has her own foundation, the Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education, which helps needy kids."Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's profile reads: "Johar debuted as director in 1998 with “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” and has since directed a string of successful films including “My Name is Khan” and “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”. Since Karan succeeded his father Yash Johar as the head of Dharma, the company has produced more than 30 films and television programmes. Johar is one of the most visible faces of the Indian entertainment industry."Indian 'Teletown's' honcho Ekta Kapur also found a place in the list. Her profile reads: "Ekta Kapoor practically invented the Indian television soap, creating familial sagas that routinely have the nation in thrall. Targeting the hitherto not catered for Indian housewife market, some of her early successes include “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki,” “Kasautii Zindagii Kay,” “Pavitra Rishta,” and “Bade Acche Lagte Hain.”Uday Shankar, Kishore Lulla, Siddharth Kapur are also in the list.