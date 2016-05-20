VIDEO: Sohail Khan openly abuses journalist when asked about Salman-Iulia's wedding

Actor Salman Khan has risen to the defense of his brother Sohail Khan, who got embroiled in a spat with a mediaperson over questions about the "Dabangg" star's impending wedding.On Thursday night, Sohail had reportedly misbehaved with a journalist & verbally abused when asked to comment on rumours about Salman's wedding plans with his rumoured Romanian girlfriend Iulia Vantur.Sohail, along with his father Salim Khan and mother had gone for dinner at a restaurant in Bandra here where he was asked about Salman's wedding plans. Sohail reportedly lost his cool and abused the reporter.At an event here on Friday, when Salman was asked if he was aware of the incident, he retorted: "He didn't misbehave. I don't think he will misbehave."Salman urged the media to refrain from hounding his family members, especially his parents."My dad is 80. You can't come and stick your mics in front of him. What if he falls? This happened with Sohail... Please don't try this stuff with me. My parents, my family, friends, especially my mother, Helen aunty and my dad."We are young people, you can do it with us. You wouldn't like it if we do it with your parents... Have some respect."Salman said Sohail was concerned for the elders.Blaming the media for the situation, Salman said: "He (Sohail) was not abusing you. He was feeling sh*t about this situation that took place. If you guys had behaved yourself, it wouldn't have happened."You guys were provoking. What is this ridiculous statement you want to find out at 12'o' clock at night about whether I want to get married or not. Media should maintain decorum."