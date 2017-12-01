Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's latest cover shoot oozes HOTNESS

Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) and Katrina Kaif ( @katrinakaif) get together for the first time on Vogue India’s cover. How is that for ending the year with a bang! Photographed by Signe Vilstrup ( @signe_vilstrup). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania ( @anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Daniel Bauer ( @danielbauermakeupandhair) /Artist Factory (Katrina Kaif); Team Hakim’s Aalim ( @aalimhakim) (Salman Khan). Make-up: Rosario Belmonte ( @rosebelmonte) / Anima Creative Management (Katrina Kaif); Sudesh Naag (Salman Khan). Styling in association with: Alvira Agnihotri; Ashley Rebello. Photographer’s agency: Tomorrow Management. Location courtesy: TCI Industries Limited/Mukesh Mills.

