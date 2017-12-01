Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's latest cover shoot oozes HOTNESS

Their amazing chemistry on magazine's cover looks quite obvious. Check it out:
Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) and Katrina Kaif ( @katrinakaif) get together for the first time on Vogue India’s cover. How is that for ending the year with a bang! Photographed by Signe Vilstrup ( @signe_vilstrup). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania ( @anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Daniel Bauer ( @danielbauermakeupandhair) /Artist Factory (Katrina Kaif); Team Hakim’s Aalim ( @aalimhakim) (Salman Khan). Make-up: Rosario Belmonte ( @rosebelmonte) / Anima Creative Management (Katrina Kaif); Sudesh Naag (Salman Khan). Styling in association with: Alvira Agnihotri; Ashley Rebello. Photographer’s agency: Tomorrow Management. Location courtesy: TCI Industries Limited/Mukesh Mills.
Katrina is raising hotness in black backless dress with thig-high boots. Both look sizzling hot on magazine's cover. Salman and Katrina have worked in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The movie is scheduled to release on December 22 this year.
