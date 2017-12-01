 Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's latest cover shoot oozes HOTNESS
By: || Updated: 01 Dec 2017 02:36 PM
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on Vogue India's cover/Image- Instagram @vogueindia

New Delhi: Latest cover-shoot of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is setting the Internet on fire. Both Katrina and Salman are looking hot in all black outfits. This is the first time when Salman and Katrina get together on Vogue India’s cover.

Their amazing chemistry on magazine's cover looks quite obvious.  Check it out:

 




Katrina is raising hotness in black backless dress with thig-high boots. Both look sizzling hot on magazine's cover. Salman and Katrina have worked in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The movie is scheduled to release on December 22 this year.

