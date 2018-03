Salman Khan has yet again sparked the dating rumours with Iulia Vantur after the two were recently spotted leaving Mumbai airport accompanied by the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor's mother Salma Khan and sister Alivra Agnihotri.The online leaked-picture, shows Salman discussing something with a guy over dinner while Iulia is seen sitting next to him.Yesterday, the duo was spotted spending time together in Chandigarh, where the 'Kick' actor was shooting his upcoming flick 'Sultan.'