 Salman Can't take eyes off Katrina in the latest picture
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Salman Can't take eyes off Katrina in the latest picture

Salman Can't take eyes off Katrina in the latest picture

By: || Updated: 11 Sep 2017 08:16 PM
Salman Can't take eyes off Katrina in the latest picture

(Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif during 'Tiger Zinda Hai' shoot/ Image-Twitter @aliabbaszafar)

New Delhi: Salman Khan can't take his eyes off Katrina Kaif in this latest behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of ' Tiger Zinda Hai' in Abu Dhabi.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a picture of the duo where the ' Sultan' star intently gazes at Katrina while she is busy clicking a picture of the beautiful sunset.

 



He captioned the picture, "Tiger watches as Zoya captures Sunset". The tweet suggests the team will wrap up the final schedule of ' Ek Tha Tiger's sequel soon.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Priyanka Chopra to present 69th Emmy awards

trending now

VIDEO
PM Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe visit Dandi ...
VIDEO
Jan Man: India-Japan friendship to develop Asia-Africa growth corridor
VIDEO
Watch how Muslims waiting outside Sidi Saiyyid mosque was ...