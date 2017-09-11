Salman Can't take eyes off Katrina in the latest picture

Director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a picture of the duo where the ' Sultan' star intently gazes at Katrina while she is busy clicking a picture of the beautiful sunset.
Tiger watches as Zoya captures Sunset @TigerZindaHai #behind the scenes, last few days of shoot :) pic.twitter.com/B5BoVrVLk9
— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) September 11, 2017
He captioned the picture, "Tiger watches as Zoya captures Sunset". The tweet suggests the team will wrap up the final schedule of ' Ek Tha Tiger's sequel soon.
First Published: 11 Sep 2017 08:09 PM