Saif marks daughter's graduation with 'dinner date'

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan, who recently graduated from Columbia University, was treated to a dinner date by her proud father.The picture leaked online shows Sara dressed in black garb while the 45-year-old actor sported black suit on the occasion.Earlier, designer Sandeep Khosla, a good friend of Sara's mother Amrita Singh, posted a picture of Sara dressed in her graduation robe, writing, "Ourbestfriendsdaughter #graduation #Columbia #university #nyc #saraalikhan #lookingfabulous #bigday @amrita40 #loveyouall #abujanisandeepkhosla #fashion #style #couture #future #bollywood #actor #future #gennext #allthebest #always."Meanwhile, the rumours are making rounds that Sara will be starring opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan in Karan Johar's next project.