Saif marks daughter's graduation with 'dinner date'

The picture leaked online shows Sara dressed in black garb while the 45-year-old actor sported black suit on the occasion.
Earlier, designer Sandeep Khosla, a good friend of Sara's mother Amrita Singh, posted a picture of Sara dressed in her graduation robe, writing, "Ourbestfriendsdaughter #graduation #Columbia #university #nyc #saraalikhan #lookingfabulous #bigday @amrita40 #loveyouall #abujanisandeepkhosla #fashion #style #couture #future #bollywood #actor #future #gennext #allthebest #always."
Meanwhile, the rumours are making rounds that Sara will be starring opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan in Karan Johar's next project.
First Published: 21 May 2016 03:21 AM