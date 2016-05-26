 Saif & Kareena are chilling in London
By: || Updated: 26 May 2016 07:00 AM
New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is gearing up for the promotions of ' Udta Punjab,' has been spotted chilling with her hubby Saif Ali Khan in London.

The duo, who jetted off to London to attend the star-studded birthday bash of Karan Johar, was seen taking a stroll on the streets.
Earlier, the 35-year-old actress had flied to London with Saif for a vacation, but he had to leave the holiday midway to visit his daughter, Sara Ali Khan, who recently graduated from the Columbia University

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actress's upcoming flick that also stars Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is slated to hit the theatres on June 17, 2016.
Meanwhile, the 'Omkara' actor will be next seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's upcoming film 'Rangoon' that also stars Shahid Kapoor.

