Saif Ali Khan's daughter dating top politician's grandson?

Sara might join Bollywood soon but with now she is reportedly dating a top politician’s grandson. Well, if reports are to be believed , Sara is going well with Veer Pahariya, who is a Mumbai-Delhi lad. Veer is the maternal grandson of former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde and dreams of being a pop star.
Sara had given an interview to ask.fm in which she said, “He doesn’t mind road ka dosa, he is super sensitive, and he’s the kind of guy you want to walk on the beach with.”
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 07 May 2016 02:59 PM