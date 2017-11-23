 Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan get hitched
The first pictures after Zaheer-Sagarika wedding have gone viral on social media with fans and followers pouring their blessings and best wishes for the duo.

Updated: 23 Nov 2017 01:02 PM
'Chak De! India' fame Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan/Image- ANI

New Delhi: 'Chak De' star Sagarika Ghatge and Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan have tied the knot in a private ceremony.

The couple had a registered marriage on Thursday.

The first pictures after their wedding have gone viral on social media with fans and followers pouring their blessings and best wishes for the duo.

While Sagarika donned a beautiful red saree, Zaheer chose a peach kurta pyjama for the wedding.

Their friend Anjana Sharma shared the photographs on her Instagram account.

 



And its done...my last partner in crime...@zaheer_khan34 @sagarikaghatge ...let the party begin


A post shared by Anjana Sharma (@anjiestylediva) on






The newlywed couple, who met through a common friend, got engaged in April this year.

