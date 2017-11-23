Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan get hitched

The couple had a registered marriage on Thursday.
The first pictures after their wedding have gone viral on social media with fans and followers pouring their blessings and best wishes for the duo.
While Sagarika donned a beautiful red saree, Zaheer chose a peach kurta pyjama for the wedding.
Their friend Anjana Sharma shared the photographs on her Instagram account.
The newlywed couple, who met through a common friend, got engaged in April this year.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 23 Nov 2017 01:01 PM