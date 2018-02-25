SAD: Sridevi DIES BEFORE the release of daughter Janhvi's DEBUT film !

Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is going to make her Bollywood debut this year with Karan Johar's Dhadak opposite Sahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar.
All the movie buffs have been waiting with bated breaths ever since the announcement of the movie was done but more than anybody it was Sridevi who was was looking forward to her daughter's debut. How unfortunate is it that she could not live to see her daughter on the silver screen she once ruled. Janhvi will always rue the fact that Sridevi could not see her stepping into her mom's shoes.
As a matter of fact, in an unfortunate turn of events,Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor's son from his first wife, too lost his mother few days before the release of his film Ishaqzaade. Now in similar design, Janhvi lost her mother before her debut and Boney has lost his second wife before the debut of his second child in the industry.
Actor Arjun Kapoor, half brother of Janhvi and Khushi, does not share a warm relation with them .He did not have a good equation with Sridevi either.
Talking about motherhood , Sridevi made sure to bring along her daughters to the parties and functions she went to. In is undeniable that it is she who paved the path for her daughters' Bollywood careers.
Check out some mother-daughter moments of the trio- Sridevi, Janhvi and Khushi.
Happy birthday to my love ❤️
A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on
Family lunch joined by my favourite @raviudyawar ????
A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on
The actress (54) passed away late in the night due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding, along with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor. May her soul rest in peace.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 25 Feb 2018 11:14 AM