SAD NEWS ! Veteran actress Shammi passes away at 89



T 2735 - Shammi Aunty .. prolific actress, years of contribution to the Industry, dear family friend .. passes away ..!!

A long suffered illness, age ..

Sad .. slowly slowly they all go away .. pic.twitter.com/WYvdhZqo8X

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2018



Shammi, aunty to me and a great actor of yesteryears passed away today. She was my mother's dear friend and someone we all loved very much. May her soul rest in peace and her laughter and contagious smile rock the heavens. Be In peace with your friends pic.twitter.com/jFfpmUfVoP



— Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) March 6, 2018



Veteran Bollywood actress Shammi breathed her last on Tuesday at the age of 89.Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan poured his condolences on Twitter. He wrote: "T 2735 - Shammi Aunty .. prolific actress, years of contribution to the Industry, dear family friend .. passes away ..!! A long suffered illness, age .. Sad .. slowly slowly they all go away .."As per reports, actress Shammi was suffering from a prolonged illness.Priya Dutt too posted a picture of her on social media. She wrote this heartfelt caption: "Shammi, aunty to me and a great actor of yesteryears passed away today. She was my mother's dear friend and someone we all loved very much. May her soul rest in peace and her laughter and contagious smile rock the heavens. Be In peace with your friends".She had worked in a myriad of movies and TV soaps alike. She featured in comic serials like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Smbhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati , Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Wo and Filmy Chakkar. The actress was fondly called as Shammi aunty by other Bollywood actors.She acted in movies like Jab Jab Phool Khile, Upkar, Ittefaq and Hum Saath Saath Hain among others. She was last seen in Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi.Her real name was Nargis Rabadi. She left a strong impression in the world of cinema, comic acting in particular.We came across some rare pictures of the actress on social media.