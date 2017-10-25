'Saaho' FIRST LOOK OUT: SS Rajamouli impressed by the look







Beautiful usage of colours and textures.. Super Stylish Saaho.. #SaahoFirstLook pic.twitter.com/z5IK672wZB

— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 23, 2017

The movie's first look presents a mysterious Prabhas with his face covered with a mask.Director SS Rajamouli, who directed Prabhas in blockbuster movies 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion', had something special to say about actor's look from the movie.The filmmaker took to Twitter and praised the first look by writing, "Beautiful usage of colours and textures. Super Stylish Saaho. #SaahoFirstLook."This is not the first time a look from the actor's movie has been unveiled on his birthday.Earlier, makers of 'Baahubali' too had presented the first look poster of 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday.'Saaho' is being shot in Telugu, Tamil as well as Hindi. Along with Prabhas, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Arun Vijay and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles.The movie is being helmed by Sujeeth, who has earlier directed the Telugu film, 'Run Raja Run' (2014).The flick is scheduled to release in May 2018.