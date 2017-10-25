 'Saaho' FIRST LOOK OUT: SS Rajamouli impressed by the look
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • 'Saaho' FIRST LOOK OUT: SS Rajamouli impressed by the look

'Saaho' FIRST LOOK OUT: SS Rajamouli impressed by the look

By: || Updated: 25 Oct 2017 11:19 AM
'Saaho' FIRST LOOK OUT: SS Rajamouli impressed by the look

('Baahubali' Prabhas in his movie 'Saaho'/Image- Twitter @ssrajamouli)

New Delhi: As a treat to all Prabhas' fans, the makers of 'Saaho' have released the first look of the film on the actor's birthday.

The movie's first look presents a mysterious Prabhas with his face covered with a mask.

Director SS Rajamouli, who directed Prabhas in blockbuster movies 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion', had something special to say about actor's look from the movie.

The filmmaker took to Twitter and praised the first look by writing, "Beautiful usage of colours and textures. Super Stylish Saaho. #SaahoFirstLook."





This is not the first time a look from the actor's movie has been unveiled on his birthday.

Earlier, makers of 'Baahubali' too had presented the first look poster of 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday.

'Saaho' is being shot in Telugu, Tamil as well as Hindi. Along with Prabhas, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Arun Vijay and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles.

The movie is being helmed by Sujeeth, who has earlier directed the Telugu film, 'Run Raja Run' (2014).

The flick is scheduled to release in May 2018.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story FINALLY: 'Veere Di Wedding' release date revealed

trending now

VIDEO
Hardik Patel's lie exposed; CCTV shows him going in ...
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: “We were planning to get MARRIED”, says ...
VIDEO
Sansani: EXCLUSIVE: Radhe Maa CRIES ON CAMERA; says does ...