Ronit Roy injured on 'Kaabil' set, undergoes surgery

Mumbai: Actor Ronit Roy, who was injured while shooting an action sequence for the upcoming film "Kaabil", underwent a surgery.

Ronit said the surgery went well and nine peices of glass were removed from his arm.The 50-year-old actor also shared a photograph of the glass peices on the micro-blogging website, and posted: "Surgery went well! Nine pieces of glass embedded in my arm removed! Thank you for your love and good wishes."The actor had delayed the surgery by 24 hours to complete the shoot."Kaabil" director Sanjay Gupta lauded Ronit's dedication towards his work and tweeted on Tuesday: "Dedication to work. Ronit Roy severely hurt his arm in an action sequence in 'Kaabil' and delayed surgery by 24 hours to complete the shoot."The film, which is being produced by Rakesh Roshan under his banner FilmKraft Productions, is set to release on January 26 next year."Kaabil" also stars Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.