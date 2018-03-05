 Roger Deakins Finally Wins Oscar After 14 Nominations
The director of photography accepted his Oscar's statuette on Sunday at the 90th Academy Awards for his 2017 work, 'Blade Runner 2049'.

90th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Roger Deakins wins the Best Cinematography Oscar for Blade Runner 2049. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

London: The celebrated cinematographer, Roger Deakins, finally won his first Oscar after getting nominated in the category for 14 times.

The 64-year-old British artist expressed his love for his job in his acceptance speech.

He said, "I've been doing it a long time, as you can see. But one of the reasons I love it is the people I work with. Some of my crew on Blade Runner I've been working with for 20 years. This is for every one of them".

Incidentally, Deakins' first Oscar nomination came for his 1994's movie 'The Shawshank Redemption', followed by 13 more nominations, till he got his first golden statuette in 2018.

