Riya Sen Shares HONEYMOON Picture With Husband Shivam Tiwari

By: || Updated: 11 Sep 2017 05:00 PM
(Riya Sen with husband Shivam Tiwari in Prague, Czech Republic/Image- Instagram @riyasendv)

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Riya Sen who tied the knot with her longtime beau Shivam Tiwari in last month, has shared a hot and spicy picture on social media.

Riya posted an intimate picture with husband Shivam Tiwari while smooching him in Czech Republic where the couple is spending quality time with each-other. Couple is apparently on honeymoon spree and it seems both are enjoying  a lot.

She captioned the photo, 'riyasendv#kisses for #mrs and a #heart for #art ☮️'

This picture of couple smooching each-other is talk of the town and going viral on social media. Check out the picture:

 



#kisses for #mrs and a #heart for #art ☮️


A post shared by Riya Sen (@riyasendv) on






It was rumoured that Riya was pregnant, hence they both got married in a rush. On the work front, Riya is working in Ekta Kapoor's web-series 'Ragini MMS 2'.

