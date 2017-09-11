Riya Sen Shares HONEYMOON Picture With Husband Shivam Tiwari







#kisses for #mrs and a #heart for #art ☮️

A post shared by Riya Sen (@riyasendv) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:08am PDT





Riya posted an intimate picture with husband Shivam Tiwari while smooching him in Czech Republic where the couple is spending quality time with each-other. Couple is apparently on honeymoon spree and it seems both are enjoying a lot.She captioned the photo, 'riyasendv#kisses for #mrs and a #heart for #art ☮️'This picture of couple smooching each-other is talk of the town and going viral on social media. Check out the picture:It was rumoured that Riya was pregnant, hence they both got married in a rush. On the work front, Riya is working in Ekta Kapoor's web-series 'Ragini MMS 2'.