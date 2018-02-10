 RIP! Ustad Bismillah Khan's son dies at 74
Search

RIP! Ustad Bismillah Khan's son dies at 74

By: || Updated: 10 Feb 2018 03:54 PM
RIP! Ustad Bismillah Khan's son dies at 74
Lucknow, Feb 10 (IANS) Zamin Hussain Khan, the third son of eminent Shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan, died in Varanasi on Saturday, family sources said. He was 74.

Khan was suffering from diabetes and other age-related ailments for some time, they said. He breathed his last at his home 'Kali Mahal'.

Like his late father, Bharat Ratan Bismillah Khan, he too, was Shehnai exponent in and was carrying forward the legacy, which slowly is on the ebb.

Family members informed that his funeral would be held at Dargah Fatmaan late on Saturday. He is survived by his wife, a son and five daughters.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Onir's romantic drama to release on Valentine's Day weekend

trending now

VIDEO
Amitabh Bachchan reaches home after 3 hours of neck and ...
VIDEO
Ruckus in Jammu Kashmir Vidhan Sabha; Speaker blames Rohingya ...
VIDEO
Ghanti Bajao: Raise voice against imbalance in economy which ...