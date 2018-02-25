RIP SRIDEVI: This is how actors who ROMANCED Sridevi on-screen REACTED to her DEATH !

In her long and evenly sparkling career, she romanced many actors on screen. From yesteryear actor Jeetendra to present day hunk Salman Khan, Sridevi has starred opposite many actors. Out of all, her chemistry with actor Jeetendra , Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor was loved the most by the audience and she did the maximum of films with them.
She also suited remarkably well with Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan , Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan , Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Aadil Hussain.
Here is how the men she romanced onscreen reacted when they came to know about her shocking demise.
Legendary actor Rajnikanth who has starred with Sridevi in films like Chalbaaz, Zulm Ki Zanjeer, Farishtay, Mahaguru, Bahgwaan Dada, Gair Kanooni and a number of south-Indian films, was shocked to know that the bubbly actress is no more.
I’m shocked and very disturbed. I’ve lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev ... you will be missed.
— Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) February 25, 2018
Amitabh Bachchan who satrred with Sridevi in Jaani Dost, Aakhree Rasta and superhit film Khuda Gawah had sensed the tragedy before everybody. He had tweeted this around the time of her death:
T 2625 - न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !!
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018
Sridevi's lead actor in films like Banjaran, Kaun Saccha Kaun Jhootha and blockbusters like Nagina and Chandni, Rishi Kapoor, was in absolute shock.
Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters!
— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018
Kamal Haasan and Sridevi's pair was loved by viewers in the critically accalimed film Sadmaa in which she portrayed a mentally deranged woman who loses her present memory to childhood. Kamal and Sridevi have starred together in a score of South-Indian films.
Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018
Sunny Deol who starred against Sridevi in her superhit film Chalbaaz expressed his grief on Tiwtter. He has worked with her in films like Sultanat, Joshilaay, Nigaahen (Nagina's sequel) and others.
The moment the camera rolled SHREE would light up the floor ........... We did a few films together and I enjoyed working with her though we rarely spoke. I am going to miss her. Her fans r going to miss her the world is going to miss her. pic.twitter.com/6NyNi2Krf1
— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) February 25, 2018
Jackie Shroff who starred opposite Sridevi in superhit film Karma had also worked with her in films like Main Tera Dushman, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Pathar Ke Insaan and Jawab Hum Denge,
Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the untimely demise of #Sridevi ji.. my condolences to the family. R.I.P
— Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) February 25, 2018
Govinda who acted with Sridevi in Gair Kanooni expressed his condolences on the death of the actress. He told to ABP News : "Sridevi as an artiste will never die. I cannot bring myself to believe this sad news".
Aadil Hussain, her co-star in English Vinglish, expressed his shock . He said: " Sridevi was a very fine actress. She would give suggestions and her valuable inputs to her co actors as well. "
First Published: 25 Feb 2018 12:47 PM