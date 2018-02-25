 RIP SRIDEVI: This is how actors who ROMANCED Sridevi on-screen REACTED to her DEATH !
From yesteryear's Jeetendra to contemporary Salman Khan, Sridevi has acted with them all in her glorious acting career.

Updated: 25 Feb 2018 12:57 PM
Actors who romanced Sridevi on-screen .

New Delhi: Veteran actress Sridevi's acting career spanned over five decades. She had the fortune to rule the screens in the most glorious time of Bollywood that is the 80s and the 90s.

In her long and evenly sparkling career, she romanced many actors on screen. From yesteryear actor Jeetendra to present day hunk Salman Khan, Sridevi has starred opposite many actors. Out of all, her chemistry with actor Jeetendra , Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor was loved the most by the audience and she did the maximum of films with them.

She also suited remarkably well with Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan , Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan , Sunny Deol,  Jackie Shroff and Aadil Hussain.

Here is how the men she romanced onscreen reacted when they came to know about her shocking demise.

Legendary actor Rajnikanth who has starred with Sridevi in films like Chalbaaz, Zulm Ki Zanjeer, Farishtay, Mahaguru, Bahgwaan Dada, Gair Kanooni and a number of south-Indian films, was shocked to know that the bubbly actress is no more.



Amitabh Bachchan who satrred with Sridevi in Jaani Dost, Aakhree Rasta and superhit film Khuda Gawah had sensed the tragedy before everybody. He had tweeted this around the time of her death: 

T 2625 - न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !!

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018



Sridevi's lead actor in films like Banjaran, Kaun Saccha Kaun Jhootha and blockbusters like Nagina and Chandni, Rishi Kapoor, was in absolute shock.

Kamal Haasan and Sridevi's pair was loved by viewers in the critically accalimed film Sadmaa in which she portrayed a mentally deranged woman who loses her present memory to childhood. Kamal and Sridevi have starred together in a score of South-Indian films.



Sunny Deol who starred against Sridevi in her superhit film Chalbaaz expressed his grief on Tiwtter. He has worked with her  in films like Sultanat, Joshilaay, Nigaahen (Nagina's sequel) and others.





Jackie Shroff who starred opposite Sridevi in superhit film Karma had also worked with her in films like Main Tera Dushman, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja,  Pathar Ke Insaan and Jawab Hum Denge,



Govinda who acted with Sridevi in Gair Kanooni  expressed his condolences on the death of the actress. He told to ABP News : "Sridevi as an artiste will never die. I cannot bring myself to believe this sad news".

Aadil Hussain, her co-star in English Vinglish, expressed his shock . He said: " Sridevi was a very fine actress. She would give suggestions and her valuable inputs to her co actors as well. "

First Published:
Next Story

