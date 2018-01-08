RIP! 'Sarfarosh' actor Shrivallabh Vyas PASSES AWAY

: It is sad news for the Bollywood industry. A known face of Bollywood, actor Shrivallabh Vyas, who was known for his work in hit film, ‘Lagaan’, passed away on Sunday in Jaipur.When Shrivallabh’s health’s deteriorated, his family shifted to Jaipur for better medical facilities. Actually in 2008, Shrivallabh collapsed in his hotel room in Gujarat, after this incident he took break from acting and thus shifted to Jaipur. It is also being said that his medical expenses were apparently borne partially by actors like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Irrfan.TV and Bollywood actor Daya Shankar Pandey confirmed the news to IE, and said, “Vyas was a great actor and we will miss him immensely. He died on Sunday morning around 9.30 am and his last rites will take place in the evening today. He has two daughters and his wife struggled a lot while taking care of Vyas.”(Image Courtesy - Instagram)He further added, “He was a very well-read man and an immensely talented actor, but he didn’t get his dues. But his work has always spoken for him. He was also into singing and had started writing too, but life was cruel to him,”Shrivallabh, is known for acting in Bollywood films like, ‘Lagaan’, ‘Sarfarosh’, ‘Abhay’, ‘Aan: Men At Work’, ‘Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero’, 'Dil Bole Hadippa', 'Maya Memsaab' and ‘Sankat city’.Actor is survived by wife Shobha Vyas and two daughters.May god rest him in peace and give power to his family to face this difficult time.