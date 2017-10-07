 RIP! 'Kya Kehna' director Kundan Shah PASSES AWAY
Acclaimed film director Kundan Shah dies of Heart attack.

By: || Updated: 07 Oct 2017 12:29 PM
Mumbai: Bollywood Filmmaker Kundan Shah, director of the cult black comedy "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro" and the romantic drama "Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa", died here early on Saturday, a family member said. He was 69.

"He died in his sleep early in the morning," a Shah relative told IANS.

According to writer-actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who wrote dialogues for "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro" and acted in it, Shah suffered a cardiac arrest.

Shah, who also gave the industry some much-loved television shows like "Nukkad" and "Wagle Ki Duniya", would have turned 70 on October 19.

Shah also directed popular film, 'Kya Kehna' starring Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan and Chandrachur Singh.

May god rest Kundan Shah's soul in peace.

