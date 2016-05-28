Right distribution key to foreign success: A.R. Rahman

Mumbai: Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has stressed on the need of more distribution channels for Indian artistes abroad, saying that this will add to their popularity on foreign shores.



The music maestro says that one can sing an English song, but it will "die its own death" if not distributed well.



"Till we have distribution of Indian artistes abroad, it's (English music scenario for Indian artistes is) useless. I mean you can just do an English song and it will die its own death. It is unfortunate, where every kid wants to do an English song, but then where are you going to go till you have distribution," Rahman said in a statement.



With two Grammy Awards and two Academy Awards in his kitty, Rahman, also known by the sobriquet 'Mozart of Madras', has earned a respectable name in the music world internationally.



The composer, who has given hit tracks like "Tu hi re", "Maa tujhe salaam" and "Urvasi urvasi", added: "If somebody comes up, listens to your music, says 'I’ll take your song, I’ll make you popular.' When that happens, things will change”.



Rahman, who won the Oscar for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for Danny Boyle’s 2008 film “Slumdog Millionaire”, expressed his views during an interview with P-Man Pereira, the host of TV show “Vh1 Music Diaries”.



“Vh1 Music Diaries” documents the journey of acclaimed musicians and their music projects, through conversations with the host. Rahman's episode will beam on Vh1 channel on Sunday.



Rahman started his journey by composing scores for documentaries and TV shows before he got his first movie break with 1992 release "Roja". Since then, he has composed soul-rendering music in films like "Rangeela", "Taal", "Dil Se", "Jodhaa Akbar", "Swades", "Rang De Basanti", "Rockstar", "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" and "Raanjhanaa".



He also shared a list of his favourites.



He said: "My favourite is Adele of course and Zayn (Malik). I listen to everything, I listen to Coldplay too sometimes."



