Richa SLAMS 'enthu-fans' for following her on bikes

Actress Richa Chadha on Sunday reprimanded some enthusiastic fans for following her on bikes here."Got followed by some over enthu-fans on bikes in Bandra. You are a hazard to the safety of pedestrians and other vehicles on the road. Certainly no way to ask for pictures. Sudhar jaiye (Please improve)," Richa tweeted.Celebrities often get chased by fans for autographs and selfies, irrespective of where they are.'Fukrey Returns' actor Richa Chadha/Image- Instagram@therichachadhaJust last month, the Mumbai Police issued a challan to actor Varun Dhawan for obliging a fan by taking a selfie from his car. He was photographed partly out of his car's window and taking a selfie with a female fan who was seen travelling in an auto rickshaw.But Varun later apologised for his behaviour, and said: "Next time I'll keep safety in mind and won't encourage this."