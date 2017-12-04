 Richa SLAMS 'enthu-fans' for following her on bikes
Search

Richa SLAMS 'enthu-fans' for following her on bikes

Richa Chadha followed by some over enthu-fans on bikes in Bandra.

By: || Updated: 04 Dec 2017 01:47 PM
Richa SLAMS 'enthu-fans' for following her on bikes

'Fukrey Returns' actor Richa Chadha/Image- Instagram@therichachadha

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha on Sunday reprimanded some enthusiastic fans for following her on bikes here.

"Got followed by some over enthu-fans on bikes in Bandra. You are a hazard to the safety of pedestrians and other vehicles on the road. Certainly no way to ask for pictures. Sudhar jaiye (Please improve)," Richa tweeted.

Celebrities often get chased by fans for autographs and selfies, irrespective of where they are.

'Fukrey Retunrs' actor Richa Chadha/Image- Instagram@therichachadha 'Fukrey Returns' actor Richa Chadha/Image- Instagram@therichachadha

Just last month, the Mumbai Police issued a challan to actor Varun Dhawan for obliging a fan by taking a selfie from his car. He was photographed partly out of his car's window and taking a selfie with a female fan who was seen travelling in an auto rickshaw.

But Varun later apologised for his behaviour, and said: "Next time I'll keep safety in mind and won't encourage this."

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Pamela Anderson lashes out at critics over sexual harassment comment

trending now

INDIA
AIMIM Chief Owaisi hits out at Mohan Bhagwat over ...
VIDEO
FULL SPEECH: Congress is electing Rahul Gandhi as president ...
INDIA
Massive turnout at Hardik Patel's roadshow in Surat