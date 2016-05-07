 Richa Chadha starts shooting for 'Love Sonia'
Search

Richa Chadha starts shooting for 'Love Sonia'

By: || Updated: 07 May 2016 09:47 AM
Richa Chadha starts shooting for 'Love Sonia'
Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha began shooting for David Womark's Indo-American production titled "Love Sonia" here on Friday.

"I am super excited to be a part of this film. It's a challenging part and I am nervous about how I will be able to cope. But the team is very nice and I am positive," Richa said in a statement.

Directed by Tabrez Noorani, "Love Sonia" also features veteran actor Anupam Kher.

"Love Sonia" depicts the brutal realities of human trafficking across the globe and the film will also be shot in Mumbai followed by a schedule in Los Angeles.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Heartfelt Letter On Her Birthday Post Sridevi's Death

trending now

INDIA
Amarinder, Badals hand-in-glove, playing 'friendly match' in Punjab: AAP's ...
INDIA
TDP announces candidates for RS elections
VIDEO
Big Debate: Bypolls a semi-final for 2019 General Elections?