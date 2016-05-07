Richa Chadha starts shooting for 'Love Sonia'

Actress Richa Chadha began shooting for David Womark's Indo-American production titled "Love Sonia" here on Friday."I am super excited to be a part of this film. It's a challenging part and I am nervous about how I will be able to cope. But the team is very nice and I am positive," Richa said in a statement.Directed by Tabrez Noorani, "Love Sonia" also features veteran actor Anupam Kher."Love Sonia" depicts the brutal realities of human trafficking across the globe and the film will also be shot in Mumbai followed by a schedule in Los Angeles.