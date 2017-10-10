Rey, Kylo Ren take centre stage in 'The Last Jedi' trailer



The makers and Lucasfilm unveiled the trailer on YouTube and it is surely going take fans on a magical ride.The trailer picks up where 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' left off, with Rey, lightsaber in hand, having tracked down the reclusive Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on his remote verdant Ahch-To.Then, we see Supreme Leader Snoke declaring, "When I found you I saw raw untamed power, and beyond that. something truly special."While he is speaking, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) arms himself, but on his final words Rey ignites the Skywalker family lightsaber.For the first time, we hear Luke Skywalker speak with the ominous words, "I've seen this raw strength only once before. It didn't scare me enough then it does now."The footage also sees Carrie Fisher, who died at age 60 last year, looks fearful and deep in contemplation as Kylo Ren, is considering blowing up her ship."Let the past die, Kill it, if you have to," says Ren, as he hurtles through an outer space war zone.Kylo appears anxious as he weighs his options before placing his thumb onto the trigger.The scene cuts back to Leia, as he stands in anticipation.The film marks the final appearance of beloved character General Leia Organa, following the death of Carrie Fisher in December 2016.The trailer finishes mysteriously with Rey questioning her role in the galaxy's trouble."I need someone to show me my place in all this," she says, as Ren extends his hand to her.The trailer looks intense, dark and some scenes are a visual treat for the eyes.Helmed by Rian Johnson, 'The Last Jedi' stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro in pivotal roles.The flick is slated to release on December 15 in U.K