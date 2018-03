After Salman Khan made a public appearance with Iulia Vantur, fans are anxiously waiting when the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor will announce his wedding. It is said that Salman will be tying the knot with his alleged girlfriend Iulia by the end of this year. According to a report in Spotboye.com, Salman’s wedding date has been revealed. Salman is all set to get married to Iulia on December 27 which is also his birthday.