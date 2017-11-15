REVEALED: First looks of SONAM KAPOOR and RADHIKA APTE in PADMAN

The REASON he became #PADMAN...find out on 26th January, 2018. @radhika_apte @PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki pic.twitter.com/a1TB69KE6m
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 15, 2017
In the first picture Akshay is seen with Radhika Apte who is playing his wife in the film. Akshay wrote a teaser line introducing Radhika as the reason he became Padman. Radhika is seen in a plain saree and plain long-sleeved blouse with a small 'bindi' on her forehead. She is holding a sanitary napkin in her hand. The rural avatar of Radhika looks quite convincing.
The next in the series is a picture with Sonam Kapoor. Both Sonam and Akshay are sitting on a bullock cart and are sharing a laugh. Sonam is seen in regular 'Salwar-Kameez' and big glasses. According to Akshay, she is the strength behind Padman.
The STRENGTH behind #PADMAN...find out on 26th January, 2018. @sonamakapoor @PadManTheFilm @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki pic.twitter.com/iE8jaS6LRQ
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 15, 2017
Padman is produced under the Banner of Twinkle Khanna's Mrs Funnybones Movies and KriArj Entertainment. In a big news for the movie, Sony Pictures has picked up the rights of worldwide distribution of the film.
The film is based on the inspiring story of Arunachalam Muruganantham , a social activist of Tamil Nadu who improved menstrual hygiene in rural parts of the state by creating low-cost sanitary napkin making machine. The film is directed by R.Balki.
Film's actress Sonam Kapoor retweeted the image. She wrote: "Such a pleasure working with the indomitable Akshay Kumar. He was the perfect person to play the role of
The very first look of Padman was revealed by Twinkle Khanna last month.
Not all superheroes come with capes! Bringing you the true story of a real superhero, #Padman this Republic Day - 26th January, 2018! pic.twitter.com/N4oKR8gyDJ
— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 29, 2017
First Published: 15 Nov 2017 08:38 PM