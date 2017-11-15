REVEALED: First looks of SONAM KAPOOR and RADHIKA APTE in PADMAN



Not all superheroes come with capes! Bringing you the true story of a real superhero, #Padman this Republic Day - 26th January, 2018! pic.twitter.com/N4oKR8gyDJ

New Delhi: Twinkle Khanna's production venture Padman , which stars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte is releasing on January 26 supposedly. The actor tweeted a teaser-like post revealing the looks of Sonam kapoor and Radhika Apte in the film.In the first picture Akshay is seen with Radhika Apte who is playing his wife in the film. Akshay wrote a teaser line introducing Radhika as the reason he became Padman. Radhika is seen in a plain saree and plain long-sleeved blouse with a small 'bindi' on her forehead. She is holding a sanitary napkin in her hand. The rural avatar of Radhika looks quite convincing.The next in the series is a picture with Sonam Kapoor. Both Sonam and Akshay are sitting on a bullock cart and are sharing a laugh. Sonam is seen in regular 'Salwar-Kameez' and big glasses. According to Akshay, she is the strength behind Padman.Padman is produced under the Banner of Twinkle Khanna's Mrs Funnybones Movies and KriArj Entertainment. In a big news for the movie, Sony Pictures has picked up the rights of worldwide distribution of the film.The film is based on the inspiring story of Arunachalam Muruganantham , a social activist of Tamil Nadu who improved menstrual hygiene in rural parts of the state by creating low-cost sanitary napkin making machine. The film is directed by R.Balki.Film's actress Sonam Kapoor retweeted the image. She wrote: "Such a pleasure working with the indomitable Akshay Kumar. He was the perfect person to play the role ofPadman and has brought a sense of humour and love to the film. Of course none of these would have been possible without the humble visionary."The very first look of Padman was revealed by Twinkle Khanna last month.