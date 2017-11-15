REVEALED: First look of JANHVI KAPOOR and ISHAAN KHATTER's Dhadak

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar released posters of his much-awaited film Dhadak on Twitter.The film is the most talked about one in Bollywood as two star-kids will be making their debut with it. Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter are starring in the movie.Check out the posters here.Dhadak is a remake of a popular Marathi film Sairat and is scheduled for release in the month of July in 2018.Janhvi Kapoor has the looks and grace of her mother, veteran actor Sridevi. Ishaan also bears resemblance to his elder brother Shahid. The battle sin't going to be easy for the two newbies as critics will certainly compare them with their already established family members in Bollywood.Janhvi already has many followers on social media and Ishaan has previously made his acting debut with famous Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's 'Beyond The Clouds'.Both the star-kids have immense pressure of performing to their best level.In the first look of Dhadak as Ishaan and Janhvi embrace each other, one can make out that it is going to be a romantic drama.Karan Johar had previously provided launchpad to star-kids Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan too.